14 dead as fire breaks out at Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai

At least 14 persons have died and 16 others injured after a major fire broke out late on Thursday night at the Kamala Mills compound in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

Speaking to the media, KEM hospital Dean Dr Avinash Supe confirmed the death of 14 people, adding that one person was still in critical condition.

The fire started on the sixth floor of the building in central Mumbai at around 12:30 AM, and soon engulfed the entire place. The building also houses some commercial establishments including hotels, media offices a police official said.

Of the 16 injured, two have been taken to LTMG Sion hospital, while others who suffered minor injuries were sent to KEM hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Fire officials said that they received the first call at 12.27 AM and they initially rushed eight fire engines and fire tankers to the spot. The fire was initially declared as a Level II fire before being upgraded to Level III at 12.42 PM as the fire spread.

According to fire control room the fire was reported to have broken out at a restaurant called 1 Above located in Kamla Trade House.

Eyewitnesses, which included several journalists working in media organisations having their offices in the same compound, said the fire was fast spreading and had also affected two adjoining diner-cum-pubs.

OneIndia News