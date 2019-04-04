131 crorepati candidates in fray at Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Apr 04: There are 29 candidates who have declared pending criminal cases against them in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Association for Democratic Reforms say that 16 per cent of the 184 candidates analysed have pending criminal cases against them. In 2014 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, out of 148 candidates analysed, 9(6%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

26(14%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In 2014 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, 7 (5%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

7(12%) out of 60 candidates from BJP, 9(20%) out of 46 candidates from INC, 8(27%) out of 30 candidates form NPP, 2(13%) out of 15 candidates from JD(U), 1(8%) out of 12 candidates from JD(S) and 1(9%) out of 11 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

4(7%) out of 60 candidates from BJP,9(20%) out of 46 candidates from INC, 8(27%) out of 30 candidates form NPP, 2(13%) out of 15 candidates from JD(U), 1(8%) out of 12 candidates from JD(S) and 1(9%) out of 11 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 184 candidates, 131(71%) are crorepatis. In 2014 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, out of 148 candidates, 88(60%) were crorepatis.

Among the major parties, 54(90%) out of 60 candidates from BJP, 30(65%) out of 46 candidates from INC, 21(70%) out of 30 candidates form NPP, 11(73%) out of 15 candidates from JD(U), 7(58%) out of 12 candidates from JD(S) and 5(46%) out of 11 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections is Rs 9.86 Crores. In 2014 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, average assets per candidate for 148 candidates was Rs. 5.04 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 60 BJP candidates is Rs. 14.13 crores, 46 INC candidates is Rs 11.95 crores, 30 NPP candidates have average assets of Rs 6.43 crores,15 JD(U) candidates have average assets worth Rs 7.79 crores, 12 JD(S) candidates have average assets worth Rs 4.30 crores, 9 PPA candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.71 crores and 11 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs 3.38 crores.

There is one candidate namely Dayum Para (INC) from Tali constituency who has declared zero assets.

Other details:

35(19%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 130 (71%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 19(10%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

11(6%) female candidates are contesting in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly election this year. In 2014 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, 5(3%) out of 148 candidates analysed were women.