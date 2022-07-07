12 of 18 Shiv Sena MPs may rebel against Uddhav Thackeray faction

A gaffe and then an explanation by NCP leader in Maharashtra Assembly

New Delhi, July 07: There is more trouble in store for the Uddhav Thackeray camp following the rebellion by Eknath Shinde. After 40 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs joined the Shinde camp, now 12 of the party's 18 MPs may also join the Shinde camp.

The Indian Express reported that this was after one of them requested Uddhav Thackeray to declare support for the NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

We have 40 of the 55 MLAs with us and 12 of the 18 MPs with us. I have met four personally. We also have 22 former MLAs with us, Gulabrao Patil who is part of the Shinde camp said.

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale urged Uddhav Thackeray to support Murmu considering the fact that he is a tribal leader. He also gave the example how Bal Thackeray had supported UPA candidate Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee despite political and ideological differences

Earlier Uddhav Thackeray lost control over the Thane Municipal Corporation with 66 of its corporations joining the Shinde camp. All the 66 corporations met with the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde at his residence on Wednesday night. With 66 of the 67 corporations defecting, Uddhav Thackeray has lost control over the Thane Municipal Corporation.

On June 29 the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray collapsed after 40 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs joined the Shinde camp. Later the Shinde faction with the support of the BJP formed the government in Maharashtra.

Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 14:36 [IST]