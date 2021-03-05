YouTube
    11 out of 30 MLAs in Puducherry have pending criminal cases against them

    New Delhi, Mar 05: 11 out of the 30 sitting MLAs in Puducherry have pending criminal cases against them.

    A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that 4 (13%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases.

    1 MLA has declared case related to murder (IPC section 302). 1 MLA has declared case related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).

    Party wise sitting MLAs with criminal cases: 6 (40%) out of 15 MLAs from INC, 2 (29%) out of 7 MLAs from ALL INDIA N.R. CONGRESS, 1 (25%) out of 4 MLAs from AIADMK and 2 (67%) out of 3 MLA from DMK have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Party wise sitting MLAs with serious criminal cases: 3 (20%) out of 15 MLAs from INC and 1 (14%) out of 7 MLAs from ALL INDIA N.R. CONGRESS have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Financial:

    Crorepati MLAs: Out of 30 sitting MLAs analysed , 25 (83%) are crorepatis.

    Party wise crorepati MLAs: 13 (87%) out of 15 MLAs from INC, 5 (71%) out of 7 MLAs from ALL INDIA N.R. CONGRESS, 3 (100%) out of 3 MLAs from DMK, 3 (75%) out of 4 MLAs from AIADMK and 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from IND have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

    Average assets: The average of assets per sitting MLA is Rs.9.66 crore.

    Party wise average assets: The average assets per MLA for 15 INC MLAs analysed is Rs.9.63 crores , 7 ALL INDIA N.R. CONGRESS MLAs analysed is Rs.9.06 crore, 4 AIADMK MLAs analysed is Rs.5.69 crores, 3 DMK MLAs analysed is Rs.19.31 crores and 1 IND MLA has average assets of Rs.1.09 crores.

