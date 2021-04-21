22 dead following oxygen leak from tanker outside hospital in Maharashtra’s Nashik

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: 22 patients at hospital have died die due to low oxygen supply following leakage in Nashik. The incident tool place at the Zakir Hussain Hospital.

All the victims were on ventilators and were in need of constant oxygen supply.

The incident caused oxygen supply to be halted for around 30 minutes. Visuals from the hospital showed Oxygen leaking rapidly from the tanker. The surrounding areas were covered in white fumes.

#WATCH | An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. Officials are present at the spot, operation to contain the leak is underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zsxnJscmBp — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

There was panic as the oxygen supply was stopped. Visuals showed families trying to help the patients as they gasped for breath.Fire trucks were sent to the spot to stop the leak.

Due to the valves leakage of the tanker in Nashik, there was massive Oxygen leakage. As per the information available with us, 11 patient who were on ventilators have died. The leakage was spotted at the Oxygen tank which was supplying oxygen to these patients. The interrupted supply could be the reason for the deaths, Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Due to the valves leakage of the tanker in Nashik, there was massive Oxygen leakage. There must definitely have been an impact on the hospital it was going to but I'm yet to gather more information. We'll issue a press note after gathering more information: Maharashtra Health Min pic.twitter.com/E1mYVCicc8 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

31 patients out of the 80 who needed oxygen have been shifted to other hospitals. "Leakage of Oxygen from tanker in Nasik has caused loss of several litres of oxygen and panic in the Hospital. Those responsible for negligence must be identified and punished," NCP leader Majeed Memon said in a tweet.