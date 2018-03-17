100 Left organisations to protest in state capitals against Modi govt on May 23

New Delhi, Mar 16: More than 100 Left-affiliated organisations will hold marches in all state capitals on May 23 to protest the Centre's policies. After the successful farmer's march in Maharashtra organised by the All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS), which is also part of JEJAA, leaders feel that only the Left organisations can mobilise people to take on the BJP government.

The 'Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan' (JEJAA), an umbrella organisation consisting of trade unions, peasant organisations, agricultural workers, state and central government employees, bank and insurance workers, college and university teachers, students, women, dalits, adivasis and environmentalists, would observe 'Protest Day' on May 23.

"Taking further the recent struggle of the peasantry and the workers and various other sections of the people, JEJAA has decided to launch struggle on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of the NDA government," Hannan Mollah, member of the coordination committee told reporters.

"On May 23, JEJAA will organise massive mobilisation at all state capitals including Delhi to observe the protest day," Mollah said.

The protest day would mark the launch of a series of campaigns with the aim of making the government accountable for the "devastating" impact of its policies and "betraying" the people, especially the women and youth, by its false promises, the leaders of the coordination committee said.

"We have seen during the farmer's march in Maharashtra. We the left mass organisations are the only ones who can raise our voice against the Modi government regarding their anti-people policies," P Krishnaprasad, member of coordination committee said.

PTI

