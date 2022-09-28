YouTube
    10 things to know about Lt General Anil Chauhan, India's new CDS

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 28: The government on Wednesday appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He will also stated that Chauhan will also function as Secretary to Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs.

    Lt General Anil Chauhan

    Chauhan is only the second person to become CDS after General Bipin Rawat, who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

    1. In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.
    2. Born on 18th May 1961, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981.
    3. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.
    4. In the rank of Maj General, the officer had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command. Later as Lt General, he commanded a corps in the North East.
    5. Chauhan went to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.
    6. In addition to these command appointments, the officer also tenanted important staff appointments including the charge of Director General of Military Operations.
    7. Earlier, the officer had also served as a United Nations mission to Angola.
    8. The officer superannuated from the Indian Army on 31 May 2021.
    9. Even after his retirement from the Army, he continued to contribute to national security and strategic matters.
    10. For his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army, Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 19:53 [IST]
