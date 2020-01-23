10% quota to West UP candidates: Minister warns Jamia, JNU protesters

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 23: Offering an ultimate 'cure' for protesting students, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan sought a 10 per cent reservation for West UP students in Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

"I request (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh-ji. Those at JNU and Jamia who shout anti-national slogans, there is only one cure for them. Have 10 per cent quota from western UP...everyone will be cured and nothing else will be needed," Sanjeev Balyan said at a rally in Meerut.

Protesters have hit street since last month against the new citizenship law that they say discriminates against the minority Muslim community.

'Try implementing CAA, NRC in your chronology': Prashant Kishor to Amit Shah

Violence broke out at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university last month during a protest against the citizenship law; the police were accused of using excessive force on students.

Earlier this month, masked goons with armed rods entered the campus and attacked students and destroyed University property.

The JNU Students Union has alleged the role of BJP's student wing ABVP in the violence, while the ABVP alleges the role of the Union president and SFI leader Aishe Ghosh in instigating violence first.

Kangana Ranaut says pro-mercy Indira Jaising raises sons like the rapists| OneIndia News

More than 39 students and professors were injured in the violence.

Hundreds take out anti-CAA candle light march from Jamia Millia gate to Shaheen Bagh

In a shocking statement, Balyan had alleged that the children who were a part of the Anti-CAA protests in Muzaffarnagar came from Madrasas.

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20, in Muzaffarnagar took a violent turn with protesters resorting to stone-pelting. Balyan has urged to conduct a probe on why the children aged 12-18 were involved in the protests.