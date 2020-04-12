  • search
    10 foreign members of Tablighi Jamaat arrested in Tamil Nadu

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Ten foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been arrested from a madrasa in Tamil Nadu.

    They were arrested from a madrasa at the Needur village in Tamil Nadu on charges of violating the lockdown and also the Foreigners Act.

    The police said these persons had not attended the congregation in Delhi last month. However the police is now waiting for their swab sample tests.

    These persons were produced before the magistrate, who in turn remanded them in 15 days judicial custody.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 8:21 [IST]
