YouTube
  • search
Trending Udaipur Murder Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    1 dead in landslide in Shimla; cloudbursts, heavy rainfall in Himachal’s Kullu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shimla, Jul 6: Amid incessant rainfall, a landslide on the outskirts of Shimla city left a woman dead and two others critically injured on Wednesday.

    Shimla district emergency operations centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at Dhalli.
    The injured have been admitted to a hospital here. Some vehicles were also hit by the debris.

    1 dead in landslide in Shimla; cloudbursts, heavy rainfall in Himachal’s Kullu

    In yet another incident, at least four people have been feared washed away in flash floods triggered by cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

    Though rescue teams were rushed, they are stuck midway due to landslides, the senior State Disaster Management official said.

    Himachal Pradesh: 16, including school children, dead after bus falls into Gorge in KulluHimachal Pradesh: 16, including school children, dead after bus falls into Gorge in Kullu

    Four to six people have been missing following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am. At least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, he added citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.

    In addition to this, several areas of Punjab and Haryana continued to brave heavy downpours during this period.

    Comments

    More LANDSLIDE News  

    Read more about:

    landslide cloudbursts heavy rainfall himachal pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X