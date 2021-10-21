We will not spare people who deceive, loot the nation: PM Modi

1 billion vaccines: Thank you doctors and nurses says PM Modi

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked on crossing 100 crore vaccinations.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury."

India has a protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses: PM Modi

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation, health sector professionals engaged in vaccine development.

The Prime Minister noted that today in AIIMS Jhajjar, patients coming for cancer treatment have got a great convenience. This Vishram Sadan, built in the National Cancer Institute, will reduce the worries of patients and their relatives, he said.

Thursday, October 21, 2021, 14:22 [IST]