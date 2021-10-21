YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    1 billion vaccines: Thank you doctors and nurses says PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked on crossing 100 crore vaccinations.

    In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

    1 billion vaccines: Thank you doctors and nurses says PM Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury."

    India has a protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses: PM ModiIndia has a protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses: PM Modi

    The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation, health sector professionals engaged in vaccine development.

    The Prime Minister noted that today in AIIMS Jhajjar, patients coming for cancer treatment have got a great convenience. This Vishram Sadan, built in the National Cancer Institute, will reduce the worries of patients and their relatives, he said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 14:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X