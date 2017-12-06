1.7 crore calls analysed, 25,000 witnesses examined and Gauri’s killers are still at large

1.7 crore phone call analysis, about 2,500 witness interviews, physical verification of close to 40 suspects, more than 250 interrogations and three suspect sketches- this is where the investigation in journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh's murder case stands. Three months after she was murdered in cold blood, the Special Investigation Team probing the case is faced with multiple challenges- lack of technical evidence being one of the primary concerns.

SIT's hurdles in Gauri Lankesh case

Speaking to OneIndia on condition of anonymity, a senior officer who is part of the SIT broke down the challenges faced in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. "These days, investigations are cracked by two things- technical details like calls or internet analysis and eyewitness account/motive. In this case, we have analysed about 1.7 crore phone calls but there is hardly anything that fits the description," the officer said.

The officer added that while conventional policing is the foundation of any investigation, technical and technological analysis helps gain an advantage. "In this case, I think that the assailants refrained from using technology that could be traced. The lack of eyewitnesses on the day of the crime is another challenge," he added. The SIT is yet to identify the motive behind the murder- another hurdle in the investigation. "With such varied possibilities for motive, it is difficult to pinpoint and go on one line of investigation. We are falling back on basic policing and are hopeful of receiving some positive feedback. Afterall ground level policing is basic," the officer added.

S T Ramesh, former DG and IGP, agrees with the officer. Unwilling to choose between conventional policing and investigations based on technical and technological analysis, S T Ramesh suggested a blend of both, specific to each case.

"There is no set formula in investigations. Conventional steps of collecting evidence, studying crime scene, gathering ground intelligence through informants, medical evidence have to be relied upon when technical and technological information like CCTV footages, mobile phone call analysis are not available," said S T Ramesh.

"Clever criminals leave no trace"

While the SIT released CCTV footages purportedly showing Gauri's assailants, they have been of little help. "The assailants went untraced on CCTV after a point. They chose routes where there were no CCTV cameras that we could use to trace them," the officer said adding that due to the challenges, it was difficult to set a deadline to crack the case.

"A clever criminal never leaves clues either technical or traceable," is how S T Ramesh chose to explain the phenomenon of technological blank that the SIT is drawing in the Gauri Lankesh case. The inability to trace a criminal through mobile phone locations and call analysis proved a challenge for investigators in the infamous 2013 ATM attack case of Bengaluru and 2014 Church street blast case.

"Police have jurisdiction but criminals don't. Criminals can choose to strike whenever and wherever and police are reactive to the strike. Inadequate resources and high expectations are also a challenge. We are low on human resources, mobility, communication, financial resource, material resources and yet are expected to crack high profile cases," S T Ramesh added.

The former top cop highlighted that while some cases are cracked within hours, others, like the 2013 ATM attack case was time-consuming. "High profile cases like that of Gauri Lankesh that have political overtones put enormous pressure on the investigators. The people, victim's family, the media and political entities demand instant results but the police have to be patient. There can't be shortcuts," he said.

The officer investigating the case reiterated on the need to stay focused. "We do not want to put the wrong person in jail and end up in a botched up investigation like what happened in the Haryana school murder case," he signed off.

