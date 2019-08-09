  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Women safety: How this ‘smart bangle’ will help you be safe

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Aug 9: Women's safety is prime issue, a young lad from Hyderabad has come up with a unique and smart way to deal with this issue.

    Gadi Harish aged 23, along with his friend, Sai Teja, has invented a bangle which generates shock and sends live location and warnings to relatives and police if a woman is in danger.

    Women safety: How this ‘smart bangle’ will help you be safe
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    The device called, 'Self-Security Bangle for Women' is activated when a woman tilts her arm at a particular angle.

    When the women tilts her hand the bangle gives an electric shock to the aggressor holding the woman's arm and at the same time, sends its live location and alerts to relatives and nearby police stations.

    Almost 6 years since Nirbhaya's death, global poll ranks India as most dangerous country for women

    According to ANI Gadi Harish said, "I have developed a project named self-security bangle for women, this device is completely different from the devices available in the market. I have developed this project with the help of my friend, Sai Teja."

    The main reason to take up this project was to give security to women as a lot of unfortunate incidences are taking place relating to women.

    Gadi Harish is looking for government assistance to complete this project so his objective of safety for women is achieved.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    woman safety hyderabad

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue