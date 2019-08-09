Women safety: How this ‘smart bangle’ will help you be safe

Hyderabad, Aug 9: Women's safety is prime issue, a young lad from Hyderabad has come up with a unique and smart way to deal with this issue.

Gadi Harish aged 23, along with his friend, Sai Teja, has invented a bangle which generates shock and sends live location and warnings to relatives and police if a woman is in danger.

The device called, 'Self-Security Bangle for Women' is activated when a woman tilts her arm at a particular angle.

When the women tilts her hand the bangle gives an electric shock to the aggressor holding the woman's arm and at the same time, sends its live location and alerts to relatives and nearby police stations.

According to ANI Gadi Harish said, "I have developed a project named self-security bangle for women, this device is completely different from the devices available in the market. I have developed this project with the help of my friend, Sai Teja."

The main reason to take up this project was to give security to women as a lot of unfortunate incidences are taking place relating to women.

Gadi Harish is looking for government assistance to complete this project so his objective of safety for women is achieved.