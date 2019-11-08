  • search
    Woman ragpicker suffers injury after box in garbage explodes in Hyderbad

    Hyderabad, Nov 08: A 25-year-old woman ragpicker suffered injury in a mysterious explosion that took place in Meerpet, Hyderabad on Thursday.

    The injured woman has been identified as N Nirmala. The explosion occurred when the woman was picking up a plastic container from a garbage dump and tried to open it forcefully.

    Nirmala suffered injuries on her left leg and right hand. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and her condition is said to be out of danger now.

    As per information by the police, Nirmala along with two other women was collecting plastic material from the garbage dumps in Vijayapuri colony under Meerpet police limits of Rachakonda commissionerate.

    As she picked up the container and moved few steps ahead. During her process of opening it she hit the container to a cement block on the roadside that was when the container exploded with a loud noice.

    Meanwhile, the police confirmed that there was no reason to panic and the situation has been brought under control.

    The incident has left the residents in shock.

    Reportedly, police has clarified that the incident might have taken place due to a chemical reaction. The plastic container could be containing a chemical which could have led to the explosion.

    Meanwhile, the Bomb disposal squads, clues team and forensic experts also arrived at the spot and collected clues that they will sent for forensic analysis.

    Meerpet police also confirmed that the cause of the explosion is yet to be examined. Investigation is underway.

    Friday, November 8, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
