Will TS Inter Result 2019 be declared today

Hyderabad, Apr 15: The TS Inter Result 2019 is unlikely to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

While it was stated that the results would be declared today, there is a chance of the same being further delayed. Board officials have advised that the students should not believe in rumours. It is said that a new date for the declaration of the results will be announced shortly.

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter Result 2019:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the result link of your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

