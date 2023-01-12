'Veera Simha Reddy' Review: What's good, what's bad? Find out

YouTube
    Hyderabad, Jan 12: Balakrishna's latest movie 'Veera Simha Reddy' has hit the screens worldwide on Thursday. The senior actor has teamed up with Gopichand Malineni, known for his films such as 'Don Seenu' and 'Balupu'.

    'Veera Simha Reddy' Review

    Jai Simha Reddy (Balakrishna) lives with his mother Meenakshi in Instanbul. He falls in love with Eesha (Shruti Haasan). When he tries to tie the knot with his sweetheart, he comes to know about his roots and learns about his father Veera Simha Reddy.

    Veera Simha Reddy Review: Whats good, whats bad? Find out

    The ruler of Pulicharla, Veera Simha Reddy lives in Rayalaseema. However, Bhanumathi (Varalaxmi) and Pratap Reddy (Duniya Vijay) want to eliminate him for the last three decades. The story takes a twist once senior Reddy is killed. What follows next should be watched on-screen.

    Balakrishna has done exceptionally well. His fans will enjoy his punch dialogues and action sequences. Especially, there are whistle-worthy moments when he takes a dig at Andhra CM Jagan Reddy. The faceoff scenes between Balakrishna and Varalaxmi are impressive. Duniya Vijay has given a top performance. Shruti Haasan looks good in dance.

    S Thaman's songs and background score get a thumbs-up and cinematographer Rishi Punjabi has done a neat job. On the flip side, it has an outdated story. The length of the movie is a worrying factor and also second half is predictable.

    Overall, it turns out to be an average entertainer tailored made for Balayya fans.

    What audience say?

    Akhil Eppalapally: #VeeraSimhaReddy : Action packed revenge drama 💥💥💥🔥🔥
    Balayya lived in Veera Simha Reddy character. His swag is unmatchable..
    DOP by Rishi Punjabi and Stunts by Ram-Laxman & music by
    @MusicThaman are additional plus to the plot.
    Congratulations Balakrishna garu 🎉

    praveen Chowdary kasindala: #VeeraSimhaReddy perfect family entertainer for Pongal. #BalakrishnaNandamuri and
    @varusarath5 nailed the show.
    @MusicThaman 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @megopichand anna elevation scens ichi padesav.
    Fights and action sequences 🔥🔥🔥 Songs ithe 👌😍👌
    Overall: 3/5 a perfect family movie.

    Nikhil Kumar: Review:- Starts with good note, NBK shines as usual with his powerful performance, fights, & dance.
    @MusicThaman
    BGM is lit 💥🥁
    #Balakrishna 2nd look 🔥
    Pre-Interval fight 👌🏻
    Marriage fight mass stuff🥵
    Okayish 2nd half👍🏻
    #Jaibalayya Song 🤙🏽
    Will work at BO🙌🏻
    #VeeraSimhaReddy

    X