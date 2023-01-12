'Veera Simha Reddy' Review: What's good, what's bad? Find out

Hyderabad

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Jan 12: Balakrishna's latest movie 'Veera Simha Reddy' has hit the screens worldwide on Thursday. The senior actor has teamed up with Gopichand Malineni, known for his films such as 'Don Seenu' and 'Balupu'.

'Veera Simha Reddy' Review

Jai Simha Reddy (Balakrishna) lives with his mother Meenakshi in Instanbul. He falls in love with Eesha (Shruti Haasan). When he tries to tie the knot with his sweetheart, he comes to know about his roots and learns about his father Veera Simha Reddy.

The ruler of Pulicharla, Veera Simha Reddy lives in Rayalaseema. However, Bhanumathi (Varalaxmi) and Pratap Reddy (Duniya Vijay) want to eliminate him for the last three decades. The story takes a twist once senior Reddy is killed. What follows next should be watched on-screen.

Balakrishna has done exceptionally well. His fans will enjoy his punch dialogues and action sequences. Especially, there are whistle-worthy moments when he takes a dig at Andhra CM Jagan Reddy. The faceoff scenes between Balakrishna and Varalaxmi are impressive. Duniya Vijay has given a top performance. Shruti Haasan looks good in dance.

S Thaman's songs and background score get a thumbs-up and cinematographer Rishi Punjabi has done a neat job. On the flip side, it has an outdated story. The length of the movie is a worrying factor and also second half is predictable.

Overall, it turns out to be an average entertainer tailored made for Balayya fans.

What audience say?

Akhil Eppalapally: #VeeraSimhaReddy : Action packed revenge drama 💥💥💥🔥🔥

Balayya lived in Veera Simha Reddy character. His swag is unmatchable..

DOP by Rishi Punjabi and Stunts by Ram-Laxman & music by

@MusicThaman are additional plus to the plot.

Congratulations Balakrishna garu 🎉

Hope you stay alive after seeing this magic 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/xw8R42WpzN — 𝓚𝓝𝓒 (@Seculartelugite) January 12, 2023

Leave brain outside the hall 😂 just go and shout jai balayya randomly



That's how you should watch his movies with 🍿 entertainment 😂 https://t.co/YPjKyzW5Zb — Shreya 🌙🕊 (@Chandlerstan_) January 11, 2023

#VeeraSimhaReddy : 2nd half review



Beaten to death old template scenes

Emotional cringe fest

Snail pace screenplay



Pub mundu kadhu , theatre lo kuda evadu aravatledhu jai balayya ani ee 2nd half ki.



Skip it n save yourself https://t.co/6XZRyYP48Z — OldMonk (@punIntended_247) January 12, 2023

praveen Chowdary kasindala: #VeeraSimhaReddy perfect family entertainer for Pongal. #BalakrishnaNandamuri and

@varusarath5 nailed the show.

@MusicThaman 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @megopichand anna elevation scens ichi padesav.

Fights and action sequences 🔥🔥🔥 Songs ithe 👌😍👌

Overall: 3/5 a perfect family movie.

Nikhil Kumar: Review:- Starts with good note, NBK shines as usual with his powerful performance, fights, & dance.

@MusicThaman

BGM is lit 💥🥁

#Balakrishna 2nd look 🔥

Pre-Interval fight 👌🏻

Marriage fight mass stuff🥵

Okayish 2nd half👍🏻

#Jaibalayya Song 🤙🏽

Will work at BO🙌🏻

#VeeraSimhaReddy

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 16:37 [IST]