TSPSC Group 4 Document Verification Schedule released: List of documents required

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Sep 06: The TSPSC Group 4 Document Verification Schedule has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission will conduct the document verification process from September 9 to October 18 2019. The process would be held at the Raja Bahadur Venkat Ram Reddy (RBVRR) Women's College Of Pharmacy situated in Hyderabad. The verification process will start at 10 am onwards. Shortlisted candidates can check their allotted date and time on https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/PRESSNOTE/Group%20IV%20Day%20Wise%20Schedule.pdf.

TSPSC Group 4 Document Verification: List of documents required:

Basic information data to be filled by the candidate and downloaded from official website (Set 1)

Hall Ticket

Date of Birth Certificate (SSC Memo)

Un-Employee declaration for claiming fee exemption for the applicants who are in the age group of 18-44 years (OC Un-Employees)

Non-Creamy Layer certificate for BC Community Candidates with father name

Proof of age relaxation in case of Telangana State Government Servant (Regular Service certificates from the concerned department, Government of Telangana State / NCC instructor certificate/ Retrenched Census service certificate, Ex-servicemen Certificate if any.

Disabled persons must produce Medical Certificate of disability.

School Study certificate from 4th to 10th class or Certificate of Residence/Nativity

Certificates of Educational (Bachelor's degree)/ Technical (Type writing and Shorthand) Qualification as per recruitment notification

Integrated Community certificate (Caste Certificate) issued by T.S. Government with Father/ Mother Name.

NOC and Service Certificate from in-service candidates of State Government.

2 Sets of Attestation forms duly signed by Gazetted Officer.