TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket released: Check exam dates
Hyderabad, Mar 13: The TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The hall ticket has been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational courses. The exam would commence on March 19 2020 and conclude on April 6 2020. The exam will be held between 9.30 am and 11.30 am. The hall ticket is available on bse.telangana.gov.in.
How to download TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket:
- Go to bse.telangana.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View admit card
- Download
- Take a printout