    TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket released: Check exam dates

    Hyderabad, Mar 13: The TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket released: Check exam dates

    The hall ticket has been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational courses. The exam would commence on March 19 2020 and conclude on April 6 2020. The exam will be held between 9.30 am and 11.30 am. The hall ticket is available on bse.telangana.gov.in.

    How to download TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket:

    • Go to bse.telangana.gov.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 8:33 [IST]
