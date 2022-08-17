India
    TS LAWCET result 2022, TS PGLCET to be declared today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Aug 17: The Telangana TS LAWCET result 2022 will be declared today. The same once announced will be available on the official website.

    The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) which is administered by the Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will host the result on the official website. The TSCHE will also declare the TS Postgraduate Law CET (TS PGLCET) result today.

    To download the results candidates will have to log in using their hall ticket numbers and date of birth. The qualifying percentage of the marks in the TS LAWCET is 35 per cent which means 42 of the 120 marks. In the TS PGLCET it is 23 per cent or 30 of the total 120 marks. There will be no minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe for ranking.

    Osmania University will start the TS LAWCET Counselling for admitting students to their law courses n the participating institutes soon. The counselling will be held in online mode for those candidates who have qualified. The counselling in will be conducted in phases rank-wise for both the three year LLB and five year integrated law programmes. The TS LAWCET result 2022 once declared will be available on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

    results

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12:04 [IST]
    X