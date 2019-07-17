TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019: Ghost of errors return to haunt students

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, July 17: The TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

Even as the result was declared the ghost of errors has come back to haunt the students. Most students have claimed that it was due to the errors in evaluation by the board they had failed.

The students have now demanded that the board show them the evaluated scripts. 100s of students along with their parents protested in front of the board's office. They alleged that the board had goofed up again on the results.

The board officials on the other hand have said that they have received 70 complaints so far and are looking into the same. They said that they have verified marks of about 70 students. There is no change and the students have been informed about the same. We will verify marks of more students and will inform them about the status, officials also said.

The TS inter results were declared in April amidst a major controversy. The protests erupted after 3 lakh students had failed due to administrative glitches. The revaluation process conducted and then the results were declared on May 27.

Owing to this controversy at least 19 students committed suicide. The results are available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter Supply results 2019:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the supplementary result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout