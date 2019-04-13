  • search
    TS Inter Result 2019 unlikely to be declared today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, Apr 13: The TS Inter Result 2019 is unlikely to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    TS Inter Result 2019 date and time

    A report in the HT said that the results will not be declared today. The results are expected next week only the report stated while quoting an official. While the official did not give any date, the results are likely on April 15

    The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

    How to check TS Inter Result 2019:

    • Go to bie.telangana.gov.in
    • Click on the result link of your stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
