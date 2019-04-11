TS Inter Result 2019 to be declared tomorrow

Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 11: The TS Inter Result 2019 will is likely to be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

While reports had earlier stated that the results would be declared on April 8, it is now said that the results will be declared on April 12.

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter Result 2019:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the result link of your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout