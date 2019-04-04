TS Inter Result 2019 date updates: How to download

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, Apr 04: The TS Inter Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will also be available on the official website.

While reports had earlier stated that the results would be declared on April 8, it is now said that it would come out in the second week of April. The latest update on the date of the result declaration suggests that it may be declared on or before April 15. Last year, the results were declared on April 13.

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter Result 2019:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the result link of your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take printout

