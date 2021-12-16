YouTube
    TS Inter 1st year results 2021 declaring today: Not confirmed says official

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The TS Inter 1st year results 2021 is yet to be declared. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    There is no official confirmation when the results will be released. The first year final exam for the Telangana Class 11 students was conducted in October and November 2021.

    Reports while quoting officials said that there is no confirmation on the date. There were rumours that the results would be declared today, but officials said that this is not confirmed.

    Once the results are declared, students can download the same along with their marks by logging in with their roll number and date of birth. The TS Inter 1st year results 2021 once declared will be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 14:43 [IST]
    X