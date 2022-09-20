TS CPGET 2022 Result expected today on tscpget.com

14-year-old girl abducted and raped by two youth at two separate hotels in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Sep 20: TS CPGET 2022 Result: The Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET 2021) is likely to be announced today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

These scores will be accepted for admission to MA, MSc and MCom programmes at Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

Earlier the CPGET answer key was released on August 22. Candidates could raise objections till August 25. The final answer key will be issued by the Osmania University and result after reviewing the grievance raised on the provisional answer key.

REET Results 2022 likely to be declared today, check details

Nearly one lakh candidate appeared for the exam which was held from August 11 and August 16. The entrance test was conducted online as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The TS CPGET 2022 Result once declared will be available on tscpget.com.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 15:19 [IST]