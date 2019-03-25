  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana TSPSC Group IV results declared, what next

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, Mar 25: After the Telangana TSPSC Group IV results were declared, 2,72,132 candidates were placed in the merit list. The results are available on the official website.

    Telangana TSPSC Group IV results declared, what next

    The exam it may be recalled was conducted on October 7 2018. The process was held to select candidates for the post of Junior Assistant, Typist and Junior Steno in the revenue department, panchayat raj, commercial tax department, home department, I&CAD, disaster response and fire services, Telangana Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad, Director of Medical Education and forest department.

    The total vacancies that would be filled up is 1,521. "Those candidates who qualify in the Examination in order of merit will be called for verification of Certificates, Community and Category wise for the vacancies available as required," the official notification states.

    There would be a proficiency test in computers for those candidates who have qualified.

    The candidates will be selected and allowed to Service/Department as per their rank in the merit list as per the preference of the Department and Preference of District for allotment of candidates against the vacancies and vacancies available.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana results

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 9:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue