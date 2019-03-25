Telangana TSPSC Group IV results declared, what next

Hyderabad, Mar 25: After the Telangana TSPSC Group IV results were declared, 2,72,132 candidates were placed in the merit list. The results are available on the official website.

The exam it may be recalled was conducted on October 7 2018. The process was held to select candidates for the post of Junior Assistant, Typist and Junior Steno in the revenue department, panchayat raj, commercial tax department, home department, I&CAD, disaster response and fire services, Telangana Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad, Director of Medical Education and forest department.

The total vacancies that would be filled up is 1,521. "Those candidates who qualify in the Examination in order of merit will be called for verification of Certificates, Community and Category wise for the vacancies available as required," the official notification states.

There would be a proficiency test in computers for those candidates who have qualified.

The candidates will be selected and allowed to Service/Department as per their rank in the merit list as per the preference of the Department and Preference of District for allotment of candidates against the vacancies and vacancies available.