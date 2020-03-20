Telangana SSC exam 2020 postponed

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Mar 20: The Telangana SSC exam 2020 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The exam scheduled to be held tomorrow will go on as usual. The exams between March 23 and March 31 have been postponed. The state would assess the situation and announce a fresh date.

Earlier the the ICSE ISC Exams 2020 have been postponed. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The board while postponing the exam said that fresh dates will be issued later.

Meanwhile The CBSE has postponed the ongoing exams for Class 10 and 12 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

All ongoing exams in India and abroad have been postponed until March 31 and will be re-scheduled thereafter, Anurag Tripathi, CBSE secretary said.

The CBSE decision came following a directive from the HRD ministry which directed all board and educational institutions in the country to postpone exams until March 31.

Keeping in view the health concerns of Students, I directed CBSE and NIOS to postpone exams and evaluation till 31st March 2020. I request all Students to follow the health advisory, HRD minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal said.