Telangana Inter Result 2019 to be declared tomorrow, check tentative time

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, Apr 16: The Telangana Inter Result 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

OneIndia has confirmation that the results would be declared on April 18. However the time is not confirmed as yet. The estimated time that the result would be declared is at 11 am. The latest is that it would be declared anytime on April 18 before afternoon.

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in or examresults.net.

How to check Telangana Inter Result 2019:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in or exam results.net



or Click on the result link of your stream



Enter required details



Submit



View results



Download results



Take a printout

