Prabhas’ uncle, Rebel Star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83

Hyderabad

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Sep 11: Veteran actor Krishnam Raju, popularly known as Rebel Star Krishnam Raju has passed away at the age of 83. Actor Prabhas is his nephew. The actor was suffering from multiple health issues and breathed his last in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Born on 20 January 1940, Krishnam Raju was the first actor who worked as a Union Minister under the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He made his film debut with the 1966 film Chilaka Gorinka. He was also a professional agriculturalist who owned quite a lot farming land in West Godavari.

In a span of five decades, Krishnam Raju has acted in several successful films such as Jeevana Tarangalu (1973), Krishnaveni (1974), Bhakta Kannappa (1976), Amara Deepam (1977), Sati Savitri (1978), Katakataala Rudraiah (1978), Mana Voori Pandavulu (1978), Rangoon Rowdy (1979), Sri Vinayaka Vijayamu (1979), Sita Ramulu (1980), Taxi Driver (1981), Trisulam (1982), Dharmaatmudu (1983), Bobbili Brahmanna (1984), Tandra Paprayudu (1986), Marana Sasanam (1987), Viswanatha Nayakudu (1987), Antima Theerpu (1988), Bava Bavamaridi (1993), Palnati Pourusham (1994).

Raju was known as first 'Rebel Star' of Tollywood and called Angry Young Man of Tollywood before Rajasekhar took the title. He was a trendsetter with his rebellious characters.

Krishnam Raju was also a politician. He joined politics through Congress, but he won his first election from BJP ticket from Kakinada. He also served as a Minister of State of External Affairs in the Vajpayee government.

Later, he joined Chiranjeevi's PRP but lost the elections and quit the politics.

In his five-decade association with Tollywood, Krishnam Raju won 5 Filmfare and 3 Nandhi Awards.