    Osmania University LLB Results declared, how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, June 12: The Osmania University LLB Results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The examinations were held in February and March this year. The University has also declared the LLB Honours results. In April this year, the university had announced the degree evaluation results for odd semester. The results are available on Osmania.ac.in.

    Osmania University LLB Results declared, how to check

    How to check Osmania University Result:

    • Go to www.osmania.ac.in
    • Click on the exam result tab
    • Click on the relevant result link
    • Enter hall ticket number
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 7:54 [IST]
