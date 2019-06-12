Osmania University LLB Results declared, how to check

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, June 12: The Osmania University LLB Results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The examinations were held in February and March this year. The University has also declared the LLB Honours results. In April this year, the university had announced the degree evaluation results for odd semester. The results are available on Osmania.ac.in.

How to check Osmania University Result:

Go to www.osmania.ac.in

Click on the exam result tab

Click on the relevant result link

Enter hall ticket number

Submit

View results

Download result

Take a printout