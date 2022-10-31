'Kantara' box office collection (Telugu): Rishab-starrer becomes highly profitable project for Hombale Films

TRS, BJP are two sides of same coin: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Hyderabad

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Oct 31: Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara's has won the hearts of Telugu cine-goers. It has done exceptionally well in Andhra and Telangana.

Most importantly, the Telugu version has done a superb business in the US.

The movie has raked in Rs 20 crore (share) at the two Telugu-speaking states. As per the trade trackers, the business of the film was valued at Rs 2 crore, which the movie recovered on the first day it self. Geetha Arts had distributed the flick on a commission basis due to which Hombale Films has hit a jackpot.

'Kantara' at the US Box Office

On Friday, the Telugu version of 'Kantara' made a collection of $67,673 from 143 locations. On Saturday, it collected $108,453 from 148 locations. However, the collection made by the film on Sunday is awaited.

Rishab Shetty with 'Kantara' team meets Rajinikanth

The total collection made by the flick now stands at $628,012 at the US box office.

Meanwhile, the Kannada version of 'Kantara' has joined the $1-million club in North America. It has raked in $1,039,155, till date. This is the second Kannada flick to achieve the feat after Yash's blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

'Kantara' at Hindi Box Office

'Kantara' has continued to remain unstoppable at the Hindi box office. It had a rocking weekend where it earned Rs 11.25 crore (nett collection).

The multilingual movie has raked in Rs 2.75 crore on Friday, Rs 4.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday.

'Kantara' leads to debate on if 'Bhootha Kola' ritual part of Hindu culture

The total net collection of 'Kantara' at the Hindi box office is Rs 42.95 crore.

Trade trackers are now predicting the movie to cross Rs 50-crore mark by the end of its third weekend.

Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 17:46 [IST]