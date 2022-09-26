Heavy rains lash Hyderabad; IMD issues yellow alert

Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Fans upset over unavailability of tickets on both online & offline

Hyderabad, Sep 26: Traffic jams and waterlogging were reported at several places in Hyderabad on Monday evening following heavy rain. Notably, the India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The southern and central parts of Hyderabad reported massive thunderstorms that remained active for nearly an hour.

Areas that reported widespread thundershowers include Uppal, Nagole, LB Nagar, Tarnaka, Boduppal, Amberpet, OU, Nampally, Abids, Mehdipatnam and Malakpet. Several parts of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, and Punjagutta also received widespread showers.

