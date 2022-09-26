YouTube
    Heavy rains lash Hyderabad; IMD issues yellow alert

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Sep 26: Traffic jams and waterlogging were reported at several places in Hyderabad on Monday evening following heavy rain. Notably, the India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for Hyderabad on Tuesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The southern and central parts of Hyderabad reported massive thunderstorms that remained active for nearly an hour.

    Areas that reported widespread thundershowers include Uppal, Nagole, LB Nagar, Tarnaka, Boduppal, Amberpet, OU, Nampally, Abids, Mehdipatnam and Malakpet. Several parts of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, and Punjagutta also received widespread showers.

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 22:03 [IST]
    X