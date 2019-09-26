Direct link to check TSLPRB police constable final result 2019

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Sep 26: The TSLPRB police constable final result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The provisional selection list to all posts in the rank of SCT PC and Equivalent have been released and those candidates provisionally selected for the various are being informed about their selection details.

Further the cut off marks of all the posts has also been released. The marks obtained in the PET for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable in the police department have bee normalised. The result is available on tslrpb.in.

TSLRPB Police Constable Final Result 2019 Notice: http://pcresfin.tslprb.in