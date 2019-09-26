  • search
Trending High Alert UNGA
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check TSLPRB police constable final result 2019

    By
    |

    Chennai, Sep 26: The TSLPRB police constable final result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to check TSLPRB police constable final result 2019

    The provisional selection list to all posts in the rank of SCT PC and Equivalent have been released and those candidates provisionally selected for the various are being informed about their selection details.

    Further the cut off marks of all the posts has also been released. The marks obtained in the PET for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable in the police department have bee normalised. The result is available on tslrpb.in.

    TSLRPB Police Constable Final Result 2019 Notice: http://pcresfin.tslprb.in

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    constable results

    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 7:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue