    Direct link to check full TS NEET Merit list 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, June 29: The TS NEET Merit list 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The merit list was released by the KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). Meanwhile the NEET 2019 Counselling date has been released.

    Direct link to check full TS NEET Merit list 2019

    While the registration and choice locking procedure is over, the committee will process seat allotment till June 30. Students who are allotted a seat in the first round will have to appear for the first round between July 1 and July 6 2019.

    The registration process for the second round of counselling will begin on July 9 and end on July 11. Payment facility will be available till July 11, 12 noon.

    The choice locking facility for the second counselling will be available on July 12, post 3 pm. The seat allotment process will be done from July 13 to July 15. The seat allotment result for the second round of counselling will be released on July 15.

    The admission process for the second allotment list will be conducted from July 15 to July 22. The seats that remain vacant will be transferred to the state quota on July 23. For the full merit list go to https://knruhs.in/assets/documents/1966_MBBSBDSPROVISIONALMERITLIST2862019.pdf.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
