    About 50 college students hospitalised after inhaling foul smell in Hyderabad

    Hyderabad, Nov 18: Nearly 50 students of a women's college took ill after inhaling a foul smell emanating from the garbage near the institution on Friday.

    50 college students hospitalised in Hyderabad

    The students who experienced vomiting sensation, breathlessness and other problems were taken to a nearby hospital and all of them were safe, police said in a release. The students were having lunch on the second floor of the college when the foul smell spread to the rooms, they said.

    The 'clues team' of police ascertained that the reason for the foul smell was clearing the garbage nearby around the same time, the release said.

    X