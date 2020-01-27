36-year-old woman kidnapped, gangraped in cotton field

Hyderabad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Jan 26: A 36-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped after being abducted from her house in a village near Khammam in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

Two persons went to the woman's house on Friday night and took her to a nearby cotton field after threatening her, the police said. Her husband was asleep in another room when the abduction took place, they said.

One more arrested in gangrape of 17-year old girl on birthday

Upon reaching the field where there were five more men waiting, three of them allegedly raped the woman. The gang fled after seeing a police patrol approaching, they said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against the seven and a search was on to catch them, the police said. The victim and the accused, all in their mid-20s, belong to the same community, police added.