    Hyderabad, Dec 19: A two-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a large vessel containing hot sambhar at a state-run school in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday, police said.

    The incident occurred at around 11 am when the midday meal was kept in the dining room. The child, who was playing on a bench slipped and fell into the vessel, they said.

    2-year-old girl dies after falling into hot sambar vessel in school
    Representational Image

    The girl was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, where she succumbed to injuries, they added. The girl's parents work at the school on a part-time basis.

    15-year-old girl strangled to death in Pune; lookout for victim's stepfather on

    Earlier sim six-year-old boy died after falling into a vessel with steaming sambar in a private school in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh with education and police authorities finding alleged negligence on the part of the management for the horrific death.

    On November 15, a boy, six, lost his life after plunging in to a sambar vessel in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. He ran so fast that he immediately fell down in the vessel within a blink of an eye.

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 9:06 [IST]
