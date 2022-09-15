YouTube
    14-year-old girl abducted and raped by two youth at two separate hotels in Hyderabad

    Hyderabad, Sep 15: A minor girl was allegedly raped by two youth who were known to her, police said on Thursday.

    The accused, who are majors, took the 14-year-old girl to a lodge two days ago and raped her, they said, citing the complaint made by her parents.

    The girl, a student, from Dabeerpura part of the old Hyderabad city, had been traced after the accused left her on Wednesday.

    A kidnap case was registered on September 13 when the girl went missing and the charges were now being altered to rape, they said.

    Based on the mother's complaint, the Dabeerpura police booked a case.

    "We have identified the accused. The case is under investigation, and we shall disclose details of the case after the probe," police inspector G Koteshwar Rao said.

    The victim has been sent for medical examination and also to the 'Bharosa' support centre for women and children (an initiative of the city police), they said.

    The two youths have been apprehended and an investigation was on, they added.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 23:00 [IST]
    X