Howdy Modi Highlights: Modi hits out at Pakistan in Trump's presence

Houston, Sep 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at Pakistan for its support to terrorism and said India's decision to nullify Article 370 has caused trouble to those who cannot handle their country as he called for a "decisive battle" against terrorism.

Making a strong pitch against terrorism at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who joined the mega event in a rare gesture of friendship, Modi asked the 50,000-strong crowd of Indian-Americans to give Trump a standing ovation, as he targeted Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan, without directly naming them.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday the USA loves India, expressing his gratitude to over 50,000 India-American for giving him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a rousing welcome on their arrival at the packed NRG stadium here for the much-awaited "Howdy, Modi" event. Trump and Modi embraced each other and walked together towards the stage waving at the boisterous crowd that had been waiting eagerly for the historic occasion. It was for the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans. "The USA loves India!" Trump said in a succinct tweet. He described as "incredible" the electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston. Later in his speech, Trump describes Modi as America's "greatest" and "most loyal friend", and said the prime minister was doing an exceptional job for India. "Under Prime Minister Modi the world is witnessing a strong, thriving and sovereign India," he said. Trump said he was looking forward to work with Modi to make "our nations more prosperous than ever before". PM Modi concludes his speech at the Howdy Modi event in Houston. Before ending the speech, PM Modi invited Donald Trump to India along with his family.



Modi-Trump bonhomie: I met CEOs of energy sector y'day, they looked excited by India's decision to slash corporate tax. They gave feedback that this decision has sent a positive message in not only India but among global business leaders, this will make India more competitive globally, says Modi. Modi slams Pakistan: "Ease of doing business is important to us, however ease of living is equally important. Need to empower people for this. Only then can the social and economic development of a country take place at fast pace," says PM Modi at Howdy Modi eevnt in Houston. "After India's decision or corporate tax deduction a very positive message has been sent to business people across the world," says Modi at howdy Modi event in Houston. Mr. President Trump I want you to come to India, with your family. Our friendship will take our shared dreams and our vibrant future to new heights, says Modi. PM Modi and President Trump hold hands and walk around the NRG stadium. In a veield attack at the Pakistan, PM Modi says that India's move to remove Article 370 has irked the nation which hasn't been able to manage its own country. "It is a breeding ground for terrorism. Be it 9/11 attack in USa or 26/11 attack in Mumbai, the perpetrators of the acts have been found in that one country," he says at the Howdy Modi event in Houston. He alsos ays the time ahs come to take a tought stand against the terrorism. Their (Pakistan) entire politics is about hating India. They are responsible for 26/11 and 9/11 attacks, says PM Modi. Some people have a problem with abrogation of article 370, these are same people who cant govern their own country properly. These are the same people who shield terrorism and nurture it. Whole world knows them very well, says Modi. Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of development. Terror and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Now people there have got equal rights, says PM Modi. On the 2nd of October when the country will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, India will bid farewell to open defecation. In the last 5 years we have bid farewell to 1500 archaic laws, says PM Modi. PM Modi tears Pakistan apart in his address. Kashmir has suffered because of Article 370 and now the region will progress, says PM Modi. By abolishing Article 370 we have given equal rights to Jammu and Kashmir, says Modi. "We are competing with ourselves.. We are challenging ourselves. We are changing ourselves and that is why we are on the path of development," he says. "We are aiming high. We are achieving higher," Modi says at the Howdy Modi event in Houston. How do you think this change has come about, says Modi. People say "Modi", PM says it is not because of Modi but because of people of India. Speaking at the Howdy Modi event in Houston, Modi gave a glimpse of diversity of India's culture when he said "everything is fine" in several India languages like Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam. "Diversity is unity. This diversity is the core of India's vibrant democracy, says PM Modi. "First time in 60 years has it happened that a majority government came back to power in the second term with more vote share,"says Modi at Howdy Modi event in Houston. India is on the path of development and progressing fast like never before, says Modi. This event is called Howdy Modi, but I am no one, I am a common man working on the directions of 130 crore Indians, says PM Modi. This is unimaginable, this atmosphere is electrifying, says Modi. PM Modi hails 'Texas spirit'. PM Modi begins address, says "Howdy my friend." Trump ends his speech and invited PM Modi to share his 'wisdom'. While addressing the Howdy Modi event in Houston, US president Donald Trump says first ever NBA basketball match will happen in Mumbai next month. He also hinted at his probable visit to India as he asked PM Modi if he would be invited to the event. "I may come," he says. We are committed to protect our civilians from radical Islamic terrorism, says Trump. "PM Modi doing truly exceptional job for India," says US President Donald Trump at the Howdy Modi event

PM Modi will address a gathering of close to 50,000 people at the event. US President Donald Trump will be making a joint appearance with Prime Minister Modi at the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston. The mega event is believed to be one of the largest events to welcome a foreign head of government ever in the history of the United States. The 'Howdy, Modi!' event is the third meeting between Donald Trump and PM Modi in three months, after the G20 summit in Japan in June and the G7 summit in France last month. This will be Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the prime minister in 2014 and the first after his re -election in May. The previous two were at theMadison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people. The Howdy Modi event has been organised by The Texas India Forum. Besides PM Modi's address, the event will also have Indian cultural programmes. Post the event, PM Modi will separately interact with the US Congress members before leaving for New York for the UN General Assembly session and other engagements. The prime minister's schedule includes multi-lateral engagements, interaction with the business community, bilateral meetings. The New York leg of the visit will also cover important elements of bilateral relations and he will also addressing the opening plenary of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and receive the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Global Goalkeepers Goals Award 2019. The prime minister will conclude his US visit with a special address at United Nations General Assembly on 27 September. PM Modi will be in the United States from September 21 to 27. during which he will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session, hold bilateral talks with Trump administration and interact with the Indian diaspora in the much anticipated 'Howdy Modi' event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the George Bush International Airport in Houston on Saturday afternoon ((11.05 pm IST). The Prime Minister was received by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla. "Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," PM tweeted on arrival at Houston's George Bush International Airport.



Among the first engagements of PM @narendramodi in Houston is a meeting with CEOs from the energy sector.



India and USA are looking to diversify cooperation in this sector. pic.twitter.com/uqlozcTOAZ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 21, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds round table meeting with oil sector CEOs in Houston. : Tellurian & Petronet signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for upto 5 Million Tonnes of LNG through equity investment in Driftwood. The two companies will aim to finalise the transaction agreements by 31 March, 2020. Here is now the Sikh community in Houston welcomed PM @narendramodi.



The Prime Minister interacted with the members of the community, during which they congratulated PM Modi on some of the pathbreaking decisions taken by the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/P3Y3qU0b1n — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with members of Sikh community in Houston. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with members of Sikh community in Houston. During the interaction they congratulated PM Modi on some decisions taken by the Government of India. The community has also submitted a memorandum to the PM. Submitting the memorandum, the Sikh community requested the PM to address the issues of - 1984 sikh genocide, dedicating Delhi airport to Guru Nanak Dev International Airport, Article 25 of Indian Constitution and Anand Marriage Act, Visa and Passport renewal of asylees. Avinder Chawla, sitting Commissioner, Arvin, California said,''We submitted a memorandum & thanked Modi ji for what he has done for Sikh community. We thanked him for Kartarpur corridor. President Trump is coming here tomorrow (at Howdy Modi), shows how important a leader PM Modi is.'' The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM @narendramodi in Houston. They recall PM Modi’s visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight PM Modi’s association with Syedna Sahib. pic.twitter.com/PBOd0k0PTv — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019 Members of Bohra community meet and interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Houston. They also felicitated the Prime Minister. In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian. pic.twitter.com/KrIYemBBKB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019 A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits meets and interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A member kisses PM Modi's hands and says, "Thank you on behalf of 7 Lakh Kashmiri Pandits." ANI Sources on PM Modi's round table meeting with oil sector CEOs: CEOs of 17 global energy companies participated in the Round table. Combined net worth of companies is US trillion with a presence in 150 countries. All companies have some engagement/presence with/in India. Objective of the meeting was to deepen the energy cooperation of the two sides as part of our strategic energy partnership.CEOs were thankful to the Government for the support and facilitation CEOs talked about enhancing their footprint in India. They lauded government efforts towards Ease of Doing Business, steps taken towards deregulation in the sector, supported reforms and policies and were upbeat on the Indian economy. Surinder Kaul, representing Kashmiri Pandit community said,''PM told us you've suffered a lot together we've to build new Kashmir. Our youth presented him the messages that the community have prepared for him. I presented a memorandum on behalf of the community. He gladly accepted that.'' ''We thanked him on behalf of the 700,000 Kashmiri Pandits all over the globe for such a historic decision. We assured him that our community will work with the govt to fulfill your dream for a Kashmir which is peaceful, full of growth where people are all happy,'' Surinder Kaul also said. Sindhi activist, Zafar, speaks of human rights violations by Pak. Says "Sindhi people have come here in Houston with a message. When Modi ji passes through here in morning we'll be here with our message that we want freedom. We hope Modi ji & President Trump helps us." Mike Train, President Emerson Electric Co on PM Modi's round table meeting with oil sector CEO said,''It was a real pleasure and an honour to be a part of the meeting. He shared the outlook, the enthusiasm. He wants to have a balanced approach, bringing energy in a sustainable way to India.'' ''We're very active in the Indian market. I highlighted the work we've done with 'Invest India'. We've a big investment we'll be finishing next year near Pune - a large manufacturing facility,'' Mike Train said. Submitting the memorandum, Kashmiri Pandits requested PM,''Request that a task force/advisory council from our community be established under MHA to bring together community leaders, subject matter experts and key stakeholders to help in development of plan to repatriate Kashmiri Pandits to the region.'' ''We look forward to working with GoI and newly constituted UTs to bring inclusive&sustainable development for benefit of all. We look forward to returning home in order to restore Kashmiri civilization’s core values of peace, pluralism, religious freedom.'' Daniel Yergin,Vice Chairman,IHS Markit, on Round table meeting of PM Modi with oil sector CEOs, says "It's very important that PM came here&it's a huge statement about the India-US partnership in terms of energy...He has come here means we can really build this partnership.'' Rakesh Kaul, Global Kashmiri Pandit diaspora said,''PM told us Kashmiri pandits have suffered a lot. His words were elixir for us. When we talked of Article 370,he said there's a new breeze&we'll build a new Kashmir.We've hopes with PM, we'll work with him&make Kashmir a paradise again.'' A member of Sikh delegation which met PM Modi says "Memorandum was that we want Sikh religion should be considered a separate religion.We're with Modi ji. He's our tiger,he's a man who we call Iron Man.We're standing with him like Sikhs have always stood for India'' Full details of what PM Modi will do in Houston 4.30 pm IST: The NRG Stadium gates will open. 7.30 pm IST: 50,000 people attending Howdy, Modi! will be seated. 8:45 pm IST: Howdy, Modi! event begins. 11:30 pm IST: Luncheon Meeting with Elected Officials (NRG Centre) 1:00 am IST (Sep 23): Community Reception (NRG Centre) -Unveiling of Plaque for Groundbreaking Ceremony of Eternal Gandhi Museum -Unveiling of Plaque inaugurating Gujarati Samaj of Houston Event Centre & Shri Siddhi Vinayak Temple, Houston 3:00 am IST: Emplane for New York 7:45 am IST: Arrive JFK International Airport New York Trump’s participation in the mega event will also send a signal to the US State department about the President’s friendly gesture, which will unite the Indian diaspora. Trump’s participation in the mega event will also send a signal to the US State department about the President’s friendly gesture, which will unite the Indian diaspora. US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a major, 30-minute speech on India and Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event here in the world's energy capital on Sunday, which US officials asserted would bring fresh energy in the long-lasting relationship between the two democracies. Contrary to what was reported earlier, Trump, the 45th president of the United States, is no longer making a guest appearance or making a notional brief remark at the diaspora event.