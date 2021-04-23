Coronavirus cases: 25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hours at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Health

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 23: The Director-Medical of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi said that as many as 25 sickest patients have died in the last 24 hours at the hospital. Accoring to the Director-Medical, the oxygen will last for another 2 hours.

"Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril," the Director-Medical said.

On Thursday, Ganga Ram Hospital, which currently has over 500 COVID-19 patients, said that it had oxygen in store for five hours and was in "dire need" of oxygen supplies.

"At 8 pm, oxygen in store is for 5 hours for peripheral use till 1 am and lesser for high flow use. There are 510 #COVID19 patients admitted with 142 patients on high flow oxygen support. We are in dire need of oxygen supplies," said an official of the hospital.

Several small hospitals in the city struggled to replenish oxygen supply for coronavirus patients on Thursday, even as some big healthcare facilities received fresh stock.

The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday night ordered the Centre to "forthwith" provide oxygen by whatever means to hospitals here facing shortage of the gas in treating serious COVID-19 patients, observing it seems human life is not important for the state.