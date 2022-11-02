Shallow water, rocky bottom may have led to so many deaths in Morbi tragedy

Bridge collapse: State-wide mourning in Gujarat today

Health

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: Gujarat is observing state-wide mourning on Wednesday to pay homage to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

Flags were flown at half-mast, an official said, adding that no official or entertainment event will be held on Wednesday.

This decision to observe the state-wide mourning was taken on Monday in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation after the tragedy in which 135 people were killed on Sunday evening when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed, news agency PTI reported.

Shallow water, rocky bottom may have led to so many deaths in Morbi tragedy

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had in a tweet said no official function will be held on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a "detailed and extensive" inquiry into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest.

He had visited the collapse site and a local hospital where the injured have been admitted.

He had also chaired a high-level meeting at Morbi to review the situation, the Prime Minister's Office earlier said.

PM Modi meets family members of people killed in Morbi tragedy

Key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest and authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure they receive all possible help in this tragic hour, the prime minister had said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 12:20 [IST]