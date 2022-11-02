YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bridge collapse: State-wide mourning in Gujarat today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 02: Gujarat is observing state-wide mourning on Wednesday to pay homage to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

    Flags were flown at half-mast, an official said, adding that no official or entertainment event will be held on Wednesday.

    Bridge collapse: State-wide mourning in Gujarat today

    This decision to observe the state-wide mourning was taken on Monday in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation after the tragedy in which 135 people were killed on Sunday evening when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed, news agency PTI reported.

    Shallow water, rocky bottom may have led to so many deaths in Morbi tragedy Shallow water, rocky bottom may have led to so many deaths in Morbi tragedy

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had in a tweet said no official function will be held on Wednesday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a "detailed and extensive" inquiry into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest.

    Bridge collapse: State-wide mourning in Gujarat today
    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday, in Morbi district.PTI Photo

    He had visited the collapse site and a local hospital where the injured have been admitted.

    He had also chaired a high-level meeting at Morbi to review the situation, the Prime Minister's Office earlier said.

    PM Modi meets family members of people killed in Morbi tragedyPM Modi meets family members of people killed in Morbi tragedy

    Key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest and authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure they receive all possible help in this tragic hour, the prime minister had said.

    Comments

    More BRIDGE COLLAPSE News  

    Read more about:

    bridge collapse gujarat mourning

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X