Assam Police recruitment: 2000 Assam police jobs announced, direct link to apply here

Guwahati

oi-Vikas SV

Guwahati, June 17: Assam Police recruitment is underway and official notification for 2000 Assam Police job openings has been released on official website. Assam Police job openings for Data Entry Operators, Typists, Office Peons, Bench Assistants, Lower Division Assistant and various other posts will be filled through the recruitment process conducted by SLPRB or State Level Police Recruitment Board.

The online application began on June 15, 2019, and the last date to apply for Assam Police jobs is June 30, 2019.

Assam police jobs official notification: Click Here

Assam Police-SLPRB written exam details:

The written test will be of 100 marks and will be completely OMR based. There will be negative marking and ½ mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The questions will be set in four parts (i) Logical reasoning, aptitude, (ii) Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India, (iii) Comprehension and (iv) General Knowledge and Current Affairs. Candidates will use black ball pen to answer the OMR based answer sheet.

Direct link to apply for 2000 Assam Police jobs: slprbassam.in/ftrect2019/

Steps to apply for Assam Police jobs:

Visit slprbassam.in

Click on the blinking link which says "Click Here to apply Online".

Enter mobile number and get an OTP.

Now, proceed to registration.

Generate new ID and password.

Login using new ID, Password.

Follow the instructions and fill up the form

Submit