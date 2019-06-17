  • search
For Guwahati Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assam Police recruitment: 2000 Assam police jobs announced, direct link to apply here

    By
    |

    Guwahati, June 17: Assam Police recruitment is underway and official notification for 2000 Assam Police job openings has been released on official website. Assam Police job openings for Data Entry Operators, Typists, Office Peons, Bench Assistants, Lower Division Assistant and various other posts will be filled through the recruitment process conducted by SLPRB or State Level Police Recruitment Board.

    Assam Police recruitment
    Assam Police recruitment

    The online application began on June 15, 2019, and the last date to apply for Assam Police jobs is June 30, 2019.

    Assam police jobs official notification: Click Here

    Assam Police-SLPRB written exam details:

    The written test will be of 100 marks and will be completely OMR based. There will be negative marking and ½ mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The questions will be set in four parts (i) Logical reasoning, aptitude, (ii) Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India, (iii) Comprehension and (iv) General Knowledge and Current Affairs. Candidates will use black ball pen to answer the OMR based answer sheet.

    Direct link to apply for 2000 Assam Police jobs: slprbassam.in/ftrect2019/

    Steps to apply for Assam Police jobs:

    • Visit slprbassam.in
    • Click on the blinking link which says "Click Here to apply Online".
    • Enter mobile number and get an OTP.
    • Now, proceed to registration.
    • Generate new ID and password.
    • Login using new ID, Password.
    • Follow the instructions and fill up the form
    • Submit

    More GUWAHATI News

    Read more about:

    jobs assam

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 1:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue