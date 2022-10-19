Assam Direct Recruitment: SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results out; How to check

Assam hikes DA of home guards from Rs 300 to Rs 767

Guwahati

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Oct 19: Ahead of Diwali festival, Assam government on Wednesday increased the daily duty allowance of home guards from Rs 300 to Rs 767. The hike will come into effect immediately.

After the hike, the monthly salary of a home guard will be Rs 23,010.

"A key arm of @assampolice, Home Guards play a crucial role in maintaining law and order. Fulfilling the long-standing demand of around 24,000 home guards, we've approved enhancement of their daily wages to Rs 767 from the existing Rs 300, thus increasing their monthly wages to Rs 23,010," tweeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A key arm of @assampolice, Home Guards play a crucial role in maintaining law & order.



Fulfilling the long-standing demand of around 24,000 Home Guards, we've approved enhancement of their daily wage to ₹767 from existing ₹300, thus increasing their monthly wages to ₹23,010. pic.twitter.com/x6Tprlqvea — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 19, 2022

States hike DA for employees

The hike comes after several states increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief of government employees ahead of Diwali. States like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have increased DA for its employees.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 23:15 [IST]