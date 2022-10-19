YouTube
    Assam hikes DA of home guards from Rs 300 to Rs 767

    Guwahati, Oct 19: Ahead of Diwali festival, Assam government on Wednesday increased the daily duty allowance of home guards from Rs 300 to Rs 767. The hike will come into effect immediately.

    After the hike, the monthly salary of a home guard will be Rs 23,010.

    Representational Image
    "A key arm of @assampolice, Home Guards play a crucial role in maintaining law and order. Fulfilling the long-standing demand of around 24,000 home guards, we've approved enhancement of their daily wages to Rs 767 from the existing Rs 300, thus increasing their monthly wages to Rs 23,010," tweeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

    States hike DA for employees

    The hike comes after several states increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief of government employees ahead of Diwali. States like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have increased DA for its employees.

    Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 23:15 [IST]
    X