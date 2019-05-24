Assam Class 12 exam 2019 date confirmed, how to download

Guwahati

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Guwahati, May 24: The Assam Class 12 exam 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared on May 24, but the time is yet to be confirmed. This year around 2.40 lakh students had taken part in the exams. Last year it may be recalled that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council had declared the results on May 31. The pass percentage recorded in 2018 was 56.04. The result once declared will be available on resultsassam.nic.in.

How to check Assam Class 12 result 2019:

Go to resultsassam.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout