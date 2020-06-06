  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Guwahati Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assam Board Class 10 result 2020 declared, direct link to check

    By
    |

    Guwahati, June 06: The Assam Board Class 10 result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Assam Board Class 10 result 2020 declared, direct link to check

    Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared for the examinations this year. Students will have to log in using their credentials in order to access their results. The results are available on several sites. Below we are providing you the direct link to access the results. The results are available on sebaonline.org, resultassam.nic.in, examresults.net, examresults.net/assam, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, newsnation.in, iresults.net, assamjobalerts.com, assamresult.in, results.siksha, assam.siksha.

    Direct link to check Assam Board Class 10 result 2020: http://results.sebaonline.org

    More GUWAHATI News

    Read more about:

    assam results

    Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue