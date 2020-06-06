Assam Board Class 10 result 2020 declared, direct link to check

Guwahati

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Guwahati, June 06: The Assam Board Class 10 result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared for the examinations this year. Students will have to log in using their credentials in order to access their results. The results are available on several sites. Below we are providing you the direct link to access the results. The results are available on sebaonline.org, resultassam.nic.in, examresults.net, examresults.net/assam, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, newsnation.in, iresults.net, assamjobalerts.com, assamresult.in, results.siksha, assam.siksha.

Direct link to check Assam Board Class 10 result 2020: http://results.sebaonline.org