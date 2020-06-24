Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2020 date confirmed

Guwahati

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Guwahati, June 24: The Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2020 date has been confirmed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results will be declared on June 25 ie tomorrow. 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the exams which was held between February 12 to March 14.

Last year the pass percentage was at 60.23. It may be recalled that the state had declared the 10th results earlier this month. The results once declared will be available on hsinfo.in or ahsec.nic.in.