UP: 26-year-old woman stabbed to death in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Dec 13: The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday said that a 26-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death in Ghaziabad's Loni. The cops are suspecting the role of her second husband in the case who was living with her till the last week.

The woman's body was spotted by locals Thursday morning who then informed the police. The body was sent for post-mortem after a police team reached the spot. Officiating Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said that the body was found lying in a pit near an overhead water tank in Loni's Daulatpur colony.

Her mobile, which was lying nearby, has also been seized, he said, adding that the call details will also be verified. The body carried injury marks by some sharp-edged weapon, police said. The deceased, identified as Kavita, was living in Pavi village with her second husband Sonu till last week, said a PTI report.

She had started living alone at a rented accomodation in Daulatpur colony. She was separated from her first husband around six month ago. Police said the woman's second husband, Sonu, is absconding from his residence in Pavi, adding that they are raiding his possible hideouts.

In a separate incident, an auto driver allegedly committed suicide Wednesday night by shooting himself in Tronica City here. Monu, 23, a native of Muzaffarnagar district, allegedly shot himself dead in the Khush Hal park colony. A few months ago, his wife died and he was living with their 8-year-old daughter. He was rushed to the GTB Hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs