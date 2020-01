35-year-old woman strangled at home after resisting dacoity

Ghaziabad

oi-PTI

By PTI

Ghaziabad, Jan 12: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by four armed dacoits at her home in a village here when she raised an alarm early on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place between 1 am to 5 am in Behta Hazipur village of Loni Border police station area, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

Samreen was asleep with her husband Asif (35), son Aatif (12), younger son Taimoor (1), daughter Nameera (7) and brother Zunaid (14) in the first floor of their house, the SSP said.

47-year old Assistant SI commits suicide in Kerala

Four armed robbers barged in and held them hostage at gunpoint, he added. Samreen shouted out and tried to resist them but the robbers strangled her leaving her unconscious, Naithani added.

The dacoits, then, decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh, he said. After the robbers fled, Asif rushed Samreen to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead, the SSP said. Police are probing the case from various angles and CCTV footage has also been analysed, Naithani added.