WhatsApp on Jio Phone: How to download?

By
    After much anticipation, WhatApp has finally arrived on the original JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

    It is essentially an optimized version of the messaging app for KaiOS, the operating system that powers the JioPhones. This would be the first time WhatsApp is arriving on a non-touch mobile device.

    Reliance Jio

    In an official post, WhatsApp said that the WhatsApp service has been rolled out for JioPhone devices across India. According to the company, this new app for KaiOS will "give people a simple, reliable, and secure way to communicate with friends and family."

    To install WhatsApp on your JioPhone, visit the JioPhone AppStore starting today.

    How to download WhatsApp on your Jio Phone

    • Go to JioStore from the menu and then find WhatsApp from the listing.
    • Now, press the Install option to begin the installation.
    • You need to make sure that your Jio Phone is running the latest software in order to operate WhatsApp.
    • Additionally, you need to verify your phone number to get started with the instant messaging app.
    • Once the app is downloaded, users will receive an OTP after which they can start chatting.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 14:47 [IST]
