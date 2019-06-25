Viral video of street dog showing his injured paw to a pharmacist is melting hearts

Feature

oi-Deepika S

Have you ever heard of Hachiko the dog? No? Hahiko was a Japanese dog remembered for his remarkable loyalty to his owner, Ueno Hidesaburō, for whom he continued to wait for over nine years following Ueno's death.

Decades have passed since that incredible story. But now a new heartwarming video featuring a street dog is going viral on the internet.

According to The Dodo, last week in Istanbul, Turkey, an injured stray dog entered a pharmacy run by Banu Cengiz.

The dog stood at the door for several minutes and just looked at one of the pharmacists on duty. That's all it took for Banu Cengiz to rush to the dog who was in severe pain after suffering an injury on its paw. The pharmacist soon provided the treatment.

The dog rested and recovered at the pharmacy after getting the treatment she needed. The heartwarming video has gone viral online with over one lakh 'likes'.

Senin o kimden yardım isteyeceğini bilen aklına,güzelliğine,usluluğuna kurban olurum.patisi kanamış,eczaneye girip patisini uzattı,yarasını gösterdi bana. pic.twitter.com/MUYE9yFM6j — Badores (@badores) June 20, 2019